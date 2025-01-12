Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Mahakumbh 2025 LIVE Updates: Laser show inaugurated, special restaurant set up, security heightened in Prayagraj

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:45 AM IST
Livemint

Mahakumbh 2025 LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj is filled with spirits of joy and devotion as Mahakumbh is set to begin tomorrow, January 13. Lakhs of devotees are set to take dip at Triveni ghat on Sunday ahead of the religious event.

Mahakumbh 2025 LIVE Updates: Sadhus or Hindu holy men walk during a religious procession of the Niranjani Akhara (Photo by AFP)

Mahakumbh 2025 LIVE Updates: Preparations are in full swing in Prayagraj, as the Uttar Pradesh city is set to host the world's biggest religious event from January 13. Devotees on Sunday took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a 45-minute laser show ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025. Security has been heightened to maintain law and order during the event. 

12 Jan 2025, 10:45 AM IST Mahakumbh Mela LIVE: ‘Namami Gange Yagna’ ahead of religious event

Mahakumbh Mela LIVE: Ganga Sevadoots will perform Namami Gange Yagna ahead of Mahakumbh Mela on Sunday. The program is scheduled to take place at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Prayagraj, reported ANI.

12 Jan 2025, 10:17 AM IST Mahakumbh Mela LIVE: Prayagraj Railway division unveils theme song for Mahakumbh

Mahakumbh Mela LIVE: Prayagraj Railway Division on Saturday unveiled a special song for the Mahakumbh. 

"Chalo Prayagraj Mahakumbh Chalein" is dedicated to the cultural and spiritual essence of Prayagraj, it said.

"The song encapsulates the spiritual, cultural, and historical significance of Prayagraj, highlighting its timeless connection with the Maha Kumbh," the statement said.

12 Jan 2025, 09:55 AM IST Mahakumbh Mela LIVE: Devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh Mela LIVE: Devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Sunday. Despite harsh weather, the city continues to experience cold conditions and fog engulfed in the city. Visuals showed the Triveni Sangam area covered in fog.

12 Jan 2025, 09:42 AM IST Mahakumbh Mela LIVE: Devotees undeterred with harsh weather conditions in Prayagraj 

Mahakumbh Mela LIVE: Several devotees have already started coming to Prayagraj to attend the religious event. Most of them are undeterred by the cold weather condition in the city. 

A devotee, Hemlata Tiwari told ANI "It is extremely cold here but we are enjoying a lot. Devotees from all across the country come here. I am very happy that I got this opportunity..."

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.