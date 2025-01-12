Mahakumbh 2025 LIVE Updates: Preparations are in full swing in Prayagraj, as the Uttar Pradesh city is set to host the world's biggest religious event from January 13. Devotees on Sunday took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a 45-minute laser show ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025. Security has been heightened to maintain law and order during the event.
Mahakumbh Mela LIVE: Ganga Sevadoots will perform Namami Gange Yagna ahead of Mahakumbh Mela on Sunday. The program is scheduled to take place at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Prayagraj, reported ANI.
Mahakumbh Mela LIVE: Prayagraj Railway Division on Saturday unveiled a special song for the Mahakumbh.
"Chalo Prayagraj Mahakumbh Chalein" is dedicated to the cultural and spiritual essence of Prayagraj, it said.
"The song encapsulates the spiritual, cultural, and historical significance of Prayagraj, highlighting its timeless connection with the Maha Kumbh," the statement said.
Mahakumbh Mela LIVE: Devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Sunday. Despite harsh weather, the city continues to experience cold conditions and fog engulfed in the city. Visuals showed the Triveni Sangam area covered in fog.
Mahakumbh Mela LIVE: Several devotees have already started coming to Prayagraj to attend the religious event. Most of them are undeterred by the cold weather condition in the city.
A devotee, Hemlata Tiwari told ANI "It is extremely cold here but we are enjoying a lot. Devotees from all across the country come here. I am very happy that I got this opportunity..."