Mahalaya Amavasya 2024 date, time, significance: Why is it celebrated? | All you need to know

Mahalaya Amavasya, observed on October 2, 2024, signals the start of Navratri and marks the end of Shradh. It offers Hindus a final opportunity to honor ancestors while celebrating the triumph of good over evil.

Livemint
Published30 Sep 2024, 06:35 AM IST
Mahalaya Amavasya 2024 will be observed on October 2, know about its relevance.
Mahalaya Amavasya 2024 will be observed on October 2, know about its relevance.(PTI)

Mahalaya Amavasya marks the beginning of Navratri celebrations across the country. At the same time, it is observed as the end of Shradh or Pitru Paksha, which is a 16-day-long period when Hindus perform rituals and pay homage to their ancestors.

Also Read | PM Modi extends Mahalaya wishes, says, ‘Maa Durga blesses everyone with wisdom’

Mahalaya Amavasya 2024 will be observed on October 2. The annual religious event holds special importance for Hindus as it offers the last chance to pay homage to ancestors. At the same time, it marks the beginning of jubilant Navratri celebrations, which also includes Durga Puja. It also reminds people of the power of truth, of courage and of the universal fact that in the end, good will always triumph over evil.

Importance of Mahalaya Amavasya 2024

According to Hindu belief, the souls of the departed reside in Pitru Loka, which is a realm between heaven and earth. The Pitru Paksha phase is an opportunity for souls to visit their descendants. Hence, people perform rituals to remember their ancestors and pay gratitude towards them. The rituals are also a way to thank them for their guidance and blessings.

Also Read | Durga Puja 2024: Cops prepare detailed Kolkata traffic plan for the festivities

The Pitru Paksha rituals performed on Mahalaya Amavasya are considered special and auspicious. These rituals are also believed to help the souls achieve peace and salvation.

In addition to the Pitru Paksha rituals, the day also holds significance for artisans working to create Goddess Durga idol. There is a special ritual for artisans related to Mahalaya Amavasya. According to ANI, it is considered that artisans carry out their final touch of drawing the eyes of Ma Durga.

Also Read | Durga Puja in Bangladesh: Radical group warns against idol immersions, holidays

Navratri 2024 celebrations

Another significant event after Mahalaya Amavasya is the beginning of the Navratri festival. Mahalaya festival marks the beginning of the nine-day-long Navratri festival. It is considered that goddess Durga begins her journey to Earth, which is celebrated with huge joy and fervour by devotees. During Navratri, devotees install Goddess Durga's idol at pandals and worship her for the nine days.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 06:35 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsMahalaya Amavasya 2024 date, time, significance: Why is it celebrated? | All you need to know

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,415.000.00
      Chennai
      77,421.000.00
      Delhi
      77,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.