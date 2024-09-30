Mahalaya Amavasya, observed on October 2, 2024, signals the start of Navratri and marks the end of Shradh. It offers Hindus a final opportunity to honor ancestors while celebrating the triumph of good over evil.

Mahalaya Amavasya marks the beginning of Navratri celebrations across the country. At the same time, it is observed as the end of Shradh or Pitru Paksha, which is a 16-day-long period when Hindus perform rituals and pay homage to their ancestors.

Mahalaya Amavasya 2024 will be observed on October 2. The annual religious event holds special importance for Hindus as it offers the last chance to pay homage to ancestors. At the same time, it marks the beginning of jubilant Navratri celebrations, which also includes Durga Puja. It also reminds people of the power of truth, of courage and of the universal fact that in the end, good will always triumph over evil.

Importance of Mahalaya Amavasya 2024 According to Hindu belief, the souls of the departed reside in Pitru Loka, which is a realm between heaven and earth. The Pitru Paksha phase is an opportunity for souls to visit their descendants. Hence, people perform rituals to remember their ancestors and pay gratitude towards them. The rituals are also a way to thank them for their guidance and blessings.

The Pitru Paksha rituals performed on Mahalaya Amavasya are considered special and auspicious. These rituals are also believed to help the souls achieve peace and salvation.

In addition to the Pitru Paksha rituals, the day also holds significance for artisans working to create Goddess Durga idol. There is a special ritual for artisans related to Mahalaya Amavasya. According to ANI, it is considered that artisans carry out their final touch of drawing the eyes of Ma Durga.