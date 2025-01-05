Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Maharaja mints 91.55 crore in China: Check how to watch Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th movie online on OTT

Maharaja mints ₹91.55 crore in China: Check how to watch Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th movie online on OTT

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The Tamil action thriller Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, has become the highest-grossing Indian film in China since 2018, earning 91.55 crore. Released in November 2024, it received a strong 8.7/10 rating on Douban and resonated well with local audiences.

The Tamil action thriller Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan and starring Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap, has achieved remarkable success in China. Released in November 2024, the film has earned 91.55 crore, making it the highest-grossing Indian film in China since 2018. Maharaja marks Vijay Sethupathi's 50th release.

The Chinese Embassy spokesperson Yu Jing shared the milestone on her X (formerly Twitter) handle, posting a film poster and commending its performance.

Maharaja has become the highest-grossing Indian film in China since 2018, reaching 91.55 crore. Well done," Yu Jing wrote.

According to Maoyan, a popular Chinese cinema ticket sales portal, Maharaja collected RMB 13.37 million ( 15.6 crore) on its opening day. The film has resonated strongly with Chinese audiences, earning a high rating of 8.7/10 on the Chinese movie review platform Douban, where it has been described as one of the highest-rated Indian films in recent years.

Maharaja is also the first Indian film to be released in China after the October 2024 accord between the two nations, which marked a step toward normalising ties following the eastern Ladakh standoff.

The film follows Maharaja, a barber in Chennai. His seemingly simple visit to the police station to retrieve a stolen dustbin takes a surprising turn. The cast also includes Mamta Mohandas and Natty Natraj.

Maharaja on OTT

Maharaja started streaming on OTT on July 12, 2024. The movie is streaming on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Top Hindi movies in China

Maharaja’s success places it among other Indian hits in China like Dangal, Secret Superstar and Andhadhun, further cementing Indian cinema’s appeal to Chinese audiences.

Dangal (2016) leads the list by earning 1,520 crore and becoming the first Indian film to cross $100 million overseas. Secret Superstar (2017) broke records for its opening weekend collections while Andhadhun (2018) earned 380 crore.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( 333 crore), Hindi Medium ( 245) and Hichki ( 174 crore) resonated strongly with Chinese viewers. Aamir Khan’s PK ( 138 crore) and Sridevi’s Mom ( 131 crore) also performed well. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha ( 110 crore) gained attention for its unique social message.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
