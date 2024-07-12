Maharaja OTT release: When and how to watch Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th movie

Vijay Sethupathi's 50th movie 'Maharaja' becomes the highest-grossing Tamil film in the USA and hits the 1 million mark in Malaysia and the Gulf.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
First Published12 Jul 2024, 06:20 PM IST
Maharaja OTT release: Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap starrer ‘Maharaja’ was released in theatres on June 14.
Maharaja OTT release: Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap starrer ‘Maharaja’ was released in theatres on June 14.(Screengrab@ trailer)

Maharaja OTT release: Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap starrer ‘Maharaja’ which hit the screens on June 14 is now available for OTT users.

Being Vijay Sethupathi's 50th movie, this action-thriller, has made the third biggest opening of the year in Tamil Nadu and grossed over 107 crore at the box office. Maharaja is now the highest ever Tamil grosser in 2024 in India.

Also Read | OTT releases this week: What to watch over the weekend?

Here is when and where you can watch ‘Maharaja’:

Vijay Sethupathi's 50th movie ‘Maharaja’ released on Netflix on Friday (12 July). It is available in several languages on Netflix: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

To announce the movie's arrival at the streaming platform, Netflix shared the poster of the film on social media and wrote, ""Lakshmi" kaanama ponadhum, Maharaja oda vaazhka thalaikeela ayiduchu. Thannoda veetu saami ah thirupi konduvara Maharaja evlo dhooram povaru? #Maharaja is coming to Netflix on July 12 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi!"

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi-Anurag Kashyap movie Maharaja raked in ₹5.4 crore on Day 9

Flim plot:

It is set around a burglary at a barber's home, who then seeks revenge. The barber named Maharaja had lost his wife in an accident and was jilted when some gangsters physically and sexually assaulted Maharaja's young daughter, Jyothi.

He goes to the police station and asks them to help him, but he doesn't get it. This is when Maharaja decides to take the matter into his own hands.

Also Read | Merry Christmas OTT release: Romantic thriller starrer set to release on Netflix

The saga of revenge is what the views are in for when they switch the movie on.

Nithilan Swaminathan's directorial film is produced under the banner of Passion Studios and The Route. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap, ‘Maharaja’ stars Abhirami and Mamta Mohandas in significant roles.

Also Read | Why Vijay Sethupathi pulled out of Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic ‘800’

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) had said that Maharaja would be “a record breaker movie no matter where it goes."

"Maharaja becomes the highest-grossing Tamil movie in the USA for 2024, and crosses the 1 million mark at the Box Office in Malaysia and the Gulf,” he added.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:12 Jul 2024, 06:20 PM IST
HomeNewstrendsMaharaja OTT release: When and how to watch Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th movie

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,087.00382.00
    Chennai
    73,942.00-780.00
    Delhi
    74,014.00309.00
    Kolkata
    74,377.00-345.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue