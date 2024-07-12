Maharaja OTT release: When and how to watch Vijay Sethupathi's 50th movie

Vijay Sethupathi's 50th movie 'Maharaja' becomes the highest-grossing Tamil film in the USA and hits the 1 million mark in Malaysia and the Gulf.

Maharaja OTT release: Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap starrer 'Maharaja' which hit the screens on June 14 is now available for OTT users.

Being Vijay Sethupathi's 50th movie, this action-thriller, has made the third biggest opening of the year in Tamil Nadu and grossed over ₹107 crore at the box office. Maharaja is now the highest ever Tamil grosser in 2024 in India.

Here is when and where you can watch 'Maharaja': Vijay Sethupathi's 50th movie 'Maharaja' released on Netflix on Friday (12 July). It is available in several languages on Netflix: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

To announce the movie's arrival at the streaming platform, Netflix shared the poster of the film on social media and wrote, ""Lakshmi" kaanama ponadhum, Maharaja oda vaazhka thalaikeela ayiduchu. Thannoda veetu saami ah thirupi konduvara Maharaja evlo dhooram povaru? #Maharaja is coming to Netflix on July 12 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi!"

Flim plot: It is set around a burglary at a barber's home, who then seeks revenge. The barber named Maharaja had lost his wife in an accident and was jilted when some gangsters physically and sexually assaulted Maharaja's young daughter, Jyothi.

He goes to the police station and asks them to help him, but he doesn't get it. This is when Maharaja decides to take the matter into his own hands.

The saga of revenge is what the views are in for when they switch the movie on.

Nithilan Swaminathan's directorial film is produced under the banner of Passion Studios and The Route. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap, ‘Maharaja’ stars Abhirami and Mamta Mohandas in significant roles.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) had said that Maharaja would be "a record breaker movie no matter where it goes."

"Maharaja becomes the highest-grossing Tamil movie in the USA for 2024, and crosses the 1 million mark at the Box Office in Malaysia and the Gulf," he added.

