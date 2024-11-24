THIS ₹25 crore Vijay Sethupathi movie is set to pull in ₹700 crore in China—over Kalki, Kanguva, Singham. Here’s how

Tamil movie Maharaja is set to be the biggest Indian film released in China this year, likely beating out the competition, including big names such as Kalki 2898 AD, Street 2, and Kanguva, according to a report by India.com.

The ₹25 crore budget movie starring Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap was also well received in India. It is now set for a a 40,000 screens theatrical release in China on November 29, it added.

Maharaja Box Office Collection The movie earned a total of ₹106 crore worldwide after its release in 2024, whereas its gross collection in India stood at ₹81.78 crore. Movie's net collection in Tamil stood at ₹56.93 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Starring Sethupathi in the lead role, the audience can also enjoy performances by Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, Singampuli, Aruldoss.