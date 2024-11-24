THIS ₹25 crore Vijay Sethupathi movie is set to pull in ₹700 crore in China—over Kalki, Kanguva, Singham. Here’s how

Vijay Sethupathi's film Maharaja will be released on 40,000 screens in China on November 29 and is set to earn 700 crore in the region. We take a look at how this 25 crore movie could out-earn blockbusters like Kalki 2898 AD and likely reach Dangal's records in China.

Updated24 Nov 2024, 07:29 AM IST
Tamil movie, Maharaja starring Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap was released in theatres in India on June 14. It is now set for a November 29 release in China.
Tamil movie, Maharaja starring Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap was released in theatres in India on June 14. It is now set for a November 29 release in China.(Trailer screengrab)

Tamil movie Maharaja is set to be the biggest Indian film released in China this year, likely beating out the competition, including big names such as Kalki 2898 AD, Street 2, and Kanguva, according to a report by India.com.

The 25 crore budget movie starring Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap was also well received in India. It is now set for a a 40,000 screens theatrical release in China on November 29, it added.

Maharaja Box Office Collection

The movie earned a total of 106 crore worldwide after its release in 2024, whereas its gross collection in India stood at 81.78 crore. Movie's net collection in Tamil stood at 56.93 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Starring Sethupathi in the lead role, the audience can also enjoy performances by Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, Singampuli, Aruldoss.

More updates coming…

First Published:24 Nov 2024, 07:29 AM IST
