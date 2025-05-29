Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2025: History, significance, wishes to share with loved ones; check here

Maharana Pratap is revered as one of the greatest rulers in Indian history, embodying courage, unyielding bravery, and steadfast loyalty. He waged numerous battles to defend his kingdom and uphold the honour of his people.

Maharana Pratap was born as the eldest among 25 sons of Maharana Udai Singh II, the ruler of Mewar. A member of the Sisodia clan of Rajputs, he is revered across Rajasthan, particularly by royal families, for his unmatched bravery and valour.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2025: History Renowned for his unyielding resistance against the Mughal Empire, Maharana Pratap is best known for the Battle of Haldighati and the Battle of Dewair, where he fiercely defended his kingdom.

Notably, he defeated Mughal Emperor Akbar in successive confrontations in 1577, 1578, and 1579.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2025: How is it celebrate? Each year, Maharana Pratap Jayanti is celebrated with great fervour. People honour his legacy by visiting his statues, organizing grand parades, and performing religious rituals.

Across the country, pujas, cultural programs, and debates are held to pay tribute to the legendary Rajput king and his indomitable spirit.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2025: Wishes “On this Maharana Pratap Jayanti, may we be inspired by his courage, honour, and love for the motherland. Jai Mewar!”

“Wishing you strength, pride, and bravery like Maharana Pratap. Let us remember the hero who never bowed to injustice!”

“May the legacy of Maharana Pratap remind us to stand tall for our values and never compromise with self-respect. Happy Jayanti!”

“Let us salute the fearless warrior who fought for freedom and dignity. Warm wishes on Maharana Pratap Jayanti!”

“His sword was not just a weapon, but a symbol of justice and pride. Remembering Maharana Pratap with respect and honour.”

