The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) on December 11 discussed Gauri Khan's application to add two floors to the annexe of their Mannat bungalow, Hindustan Times reported. The committee provided feedback during the meeting and will revisit the proposal pending further information from Khan's consultant, the report added.

The wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri on November 9 filed an application to build two additional floors to the six-storey annexe behind Mannat, as per the report. The famed bungalow is situated in Mumbai's posh Bandstand area in Bandra suburb.

The Proposal The MCZMA discussed the application filed by Gauri Khan, officials told HT.com. The review committee was headed by principal secretary (environment) Pravin Darade. The proposal by Khan's consultant was tabled on December 11, discussed and feedback was given.

“The proposal is a routine process of adding extra area in the bungalow. We have discussed and given our feedback. Now, the proposal will be discussed again in the next meeting, subject to getting the required information from Khan's consultant,” a senior MCZMA official told the publication.

The proposed extension worth ₹25 crore would add 616.02 sq m to the Mannat annexe's total built-up area, according to the report. The structure at present has nine levels comprising two basement levels, a ground floor, and six floors.

Background Notably, the annexe was built behind Mannat because the 1914 colonial-style sea-facing mansion is a Grade 3 heritage structure. Based on a 2091.38 sqm plot, SRK's family lives in the bungalow and annexe. Shah Rukh Khan purchased the bungalow located at Bandstand in 2001 and named it Mannat. Speaking about the lavish purchase at an event in 2023, SRK said it was “way beyond (our budget)... but we managed….”