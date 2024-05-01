Maharashtra Day: Banks, offices, schools, public transport — what is open in Mumbai and what is not
As Maharashtra celebrates May 1 and some other Indian states also celebrate Labour Day, we take a look at what's open and closed in the state and financial capital Mumbai today.
State Holiday for May Day / Maharashtra Day and Labour Day: Today, May 1, is commemorated as Maharashtra Day in honour of the establishment of the state in India. Also known as Maharashtra Din, it marks the anniversary of May 1, 1960, when Maharashtra was officially formed following the reorganisation of states based on language.