State Holiday for May Day / Maharashtra Day and Labour Day: Today, May 1, is commemorated as Maharashtra Day in honour of the establishment of the state in India. Also known as Maharashtra Din, it marks the anniversary of May 1, 1960, when Maharashtra was officially formed following the reorganisation of states based on language.

Labour Day Recognition

May 1st is also recognised as Labour Day, dedicated to acknowledging the contributions of workers and the labour movement. It serves as a reminder to honour the rights and accomplishments of workers, while also highlighting ongoing efforts for fair wages, improved working conditions, and social justice.

Labour Day is celebrated under different names across Indian states. It is commonly known as May Day, Kamgar Din in Hindi, Karmikara Dinacharane in Kannada, Karmika Dinotsavam in Telugu, Kamgar Divas in Marathi, Uzhaipalar Dhinam in Tamil, Thozhilaali Dinam in Malayalam, and Shromik Dibosh in Bengali.

So as Maharashtra celebrates May 1 and some other Indian states also celebrate Labour Day, we take a look at what's open and closed in the state and financial capital Mumbai today.

Bank Closures

On May 1st, commonly known as Labour Day or International Workers' Day, banks in several countries, including India, typically remain closed. In Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Kerala, West Bengal, Goa, and Bihar, banks will be closed.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks in Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Panaji, Nagpur, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kochi, Imphal, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, and Belapur will remain closed for Maharashtra Day/May Day (Labour Day).

Market Closures

In observance of Maharashtra Day, domestic equity markets will remain closed on Wednesday.

Schools and Offices Closed

On May 1st, schools and offices across Maharashtra, including government and private offices, will be closed.

What is Open?

Hospitals

Emergency services, and

Public transport will continue to operate as usual.

