Maharashtra Election 2024: THESE Mumbai restaurants are offering discounts to voters today; check details

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Several restaurants and outlets in Mumbai are offering approximately 20% discounts on Wednesday and Thursday to voters after they exercise their franchise today.
Mumbai is infamous for lower voter turnout in general elections and Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections. To boost voter participation in the city, the National Restaurant Association of India's Mumbai Chapter has announced 20% ‘Democracy Discount’ to all voters at participating restaurants in the city on Wednesday and Thursday.
To avail these discounts, voters are required to bring their voter ID and also show their inked fingers as a proof that they have participated in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 voting today.
1. Silver Beach Cafe
2. Nom Nom Khar
3. Estella
4. Akina
5. The Sassy Spoon
6. Saz Cafe
7. Pings
8. Nksha
9. Tamak
10. Taftoon
11. Lyla
12. EVE – Powai & Worli
13. Donna deli
14. Shy
15. Bonobo
16. Jamjar Diner
17. SOCIAL – All Outlets
18. SMOKE HOUSE DELI – All Outlets
19. Lord of the Drinks
20. Not Just TAMASHA
21. GARNET
22. FLYING SAUCER
23. Steps Cafe, Bandra
24. Great Punjab, Dadar
25. Pints of Wisdom, BKC
26. Oh So Silly Khar
27. Mirchi & Mime, Powai & Thane
28. Madeira & Mime, Powai
29. zima
30. Shawarma Factory
31. JOSHH: Indian Eat Street
32. The Clearing House
33. TAT-Vikhroli
34. Que Sera Sera-Andheri
35. blah ! – bkc and santacruz outlet
36. Saffron & Soy, Juhu
37. Lord Of The Drinks, Powai
38. Farzi Cafe Oberoi
39. Pa Pa Ya (all outlets)
According to NRAI, the democracy discount will be available only for those who have cast their votes and present their inked fingers as proof. Additionally, they need to carry their Voter ID to avail of the discount. The discount percentage may vary for different outlets, and it will be applied to the total bill only for dine-in customers. NRAI had announced a similar discount scheme for voters during Lok Sabha Elections in Mumbai as well as Bengaluru.
