Maharashtra govt hikes VIP number fees: How much you need to pay in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur for VIP number plate

The Maharashtra government has hiked fees for “choice numbers” or VIP numbers for new vehicles in the state, PTI reported.

In a notification dated August 30, the state transport department has said that those seeking the coveted '0001' number vehicle plate for four-wheelers will now have to shell out ₹6 lakh in high-demand areas such as Mumbai, Pune, and other metros, the report added.

Further, the updated fees have skyrocketed price of out-of-series VIP number plates to as much as ₹18 lakh — equivalent to the cost of some new cars — in major cities including Mumbai and Pune, the report added.

A number of high net-worth individuals (HNIs), top businessmen, politicians, and celebrities are among those who opt for VIP numbers for their expensive cars, it said.

This is the first such revision in fee since April 2013.

The Details: Fee Hike The cost for the coveted number '0001' will rise to ₹ 5 lakh for four-wheelers, up from the current ₹ 3 lakh.

The revised 'three-time basic fees' will be ₹ 15 lakh for four-wheelers and more-wheeled vehicles and ₹ 3 lakh for two- and three-wheelers if the number '0001' is unavailable in the current series for that particular type of vehicle and if it needs to be given from another series as per the rules, the notification stated.

Maharashtra has identified 240 VIP numbers in each registration series, with notable numbers like 0009, 0099, 0999, 9999, and 0786, apart from 0001, seeing a fee increase to ₹ 2.5 lakh up from ₹ 1.5 lakh for four-wheelers and more-wheeled vehicles and ₹ 50,000 for two-wheelers and three-wheelers instead of the existing ₹ 20,000.

