Maharashtra govt hikes VIP number fees: How much you need to pay in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur for VIP number plate

The Maharashtra government has hiked fees for “choice numbers” or VIP numbers for new vehicles in the state, PTI reported.
In a notification dated August 30, the state transport department has said that those seeking the coveted '0001' number vehicle plate for four-wheelers will now have to shell out ₹6 lakh in high-demand areas such as Mumbai, Pune, and other metros, the report added.
Further, the updated fees have skyrocketed price of out-of-series VIP number plates to as much as ₹18 lakh — equivalent to the cost of some new cars — in major cities including Mumbai and Pune, the report added.
A number of high net-worth individuals (HNIs), top businessmen, politicians, and celebrities are among those who opt for VIP numbers for their expensive cars, it said.
This is the first such revision in fee since April 2013.
(With inputs from PTI)
