Maharashtra man loses 12 kg in 90 days by changing his eating habits: ‘I always ate at…’

Losing weight does not have to be complicated; it is about eating protein-rich food in the right amount and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Many people begin with high motivation and strict plans, often by searching the internet or taking help from artificial intelligence. This is exactly what a Maharashtra-based doctor, Sayajirao Gaikwad’s patient, did.

Krushna Ingle, a resident of Palghar in Maharashtra, shared his significant weight-loss journey on X (formerly known as Twitter). Struggling for years with obesity-related health issues, Ingle said he explored multiple options, including watching YouTube videos, researching online, and even seeking guidance from artificial intelligence.

After seeing little success, he eventually consulted Dr Sayajirao Gaikwad from Kolhapur, who helped him adopt a structured nutrition and fitness plan. Ingle followed a diet high in protein and healthy fats while significantly reducing carbohydrate intake. As part of the routine, he ensured a daily protein consumption of 90–120 grams.

What changes did he make to his eating habits? He eliminated sweets from his diet, allowing himself a small exception once a week, when he mixed 10–12 grams of sugar with yoghurt. His eating pattern was limited to two meals a day, and he made it a habit to walk for 10 minutes after every meal. Dinner was scheduled at least two to three hours before bedtime.

How important was physical activity in his routine? In addition to dietary changes, Ingle incorporated regular physical activity into his routine. He walked 4–5 kilometres along the beach at least four days a week. Reflecting on his health improvements, he wrote, "I had severe acidity problems. Even after walking, I used to feel tired. But when my weight came down to 78-80 kg, all the problems stopped."

What did his daily meals look like? His daily meals included fish, eggs, chicken, yoghurt, pulses, and soya chunks, along with steamed vegetables, fruits, and salads. By January 2026, his weight had dropped to between 72 kg and 73 kg, and he said he aims to bring it below the 70 kg mark. Ingle also noted that a friend weighing around 99 kg adopted the same routine and lost 4–5 kg within just 20–25 days.

