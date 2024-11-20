Maharashtra polls 2024: Swiggy Instamart’s ‘Tinday’ campaign in Mumbai sparks hilarious reactions: Rhymes with ‘Shinde’

Maharashtra Assembly Election: Over the past few years, Mumbai has remained a city with a significantly low voter turnout. Swiggy Instamart has launched a ‘Tinday campaign’ to encourage people in Mumbai to step out and cast their vote on Wednesday, November 20.

As part of the campaign, the quick commerce giant is sending free tinde, also known as Indian squash, apple gourd or round melon to its users. One of the Swiggy Instamart customers shared her experience of receiving free tinde with the items she had ordered.

“Instamart randomly gave free tinday with my delivery today and a rather fun message also. you already know the rhyming word,” wrote an X user @dosacat_ in a post on X.

“Didn't choose tinday but stuck with tinday?”, read the text on the Swiggy Instamart envelop with the vegetable. The campaign has been aimed at encouraging voters to exercise their franchise amid the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024.

The initiative sparked hilarious reactions on social media, where several users declaring the vegetable of having ‘worst PR’. Others drew attention towards the rhyme ‘tinday’ makes with ‘Shinde’. Although this is not the first time when Swiggy Instamart has run a free Tinday campaign during election. The quick commerce giant had also run a similar campaign in May during Lok Sabha Election.

“What is the rhyming word?,” commented a netizen on the post, to which the user replied “Shinde”.

“Tinday has the worst PR among veggies,” commented another user on the post.

“Aaahh the rhyme. Well played! [sic]”

“Very very courageous attempt @SwiggyInstamart. Let us not think of the word that rhymes with tinday,” commented another user in another post.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City Collector Sanjay Yadav urged people to come out and vote today.

“Today is a very important day for all of us. I have just cast my vote and I request all Mumbaikars, all voters of Maharashtra to do the same... We have tried our best to provide all facilities for smooth and peaceful voting,” Mumbai City Collector told ANI.

Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 6.61 per cent till 9 am on Wednesday in the single-phase assembly elections that began earlier this morning.