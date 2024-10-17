Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Date, timings, meaning and significance

Valmiki Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the first poet of Sanskrit and author of the Ramayana. Celebrated on October 17 this year, the day features processions, prayers, and communal meals, with many regions declaring it a dry day.

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is observed annually on the birth anniversary of the famed sage — coinciding with the full moon day in the month of Ashwin. The occasion is also marked as Pargat Diwas and pays tribute to the writer and his teachings. Valmiki is believed to have lived around 500 BC but the exact date and time of his birth is not known. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharishi Valmiki is revered as the ‘Adi Kavi’ or first poet of the Sanskrit language. He is best known for writing the the great Hindu epic Ramayana — a massive undertaking with of 24,000 verses divided into seven cantos. Members of the Valmiki sect also revere him as a messenger of God and celebrate Pargat Diwas with great devotion.

Valmiki Jayanti is being celebrated on October 17 this year — with several parts of the country declaring it a dry day (with liquor stores closed) or announcing a bank holiday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Date and TimeThere is no concrete date and time of birth that is on historical records for the great poet. According to legend, Valmiki had the full moon glow on his face at the time he was born — prompting the assumption that he was on the day of the Purnima.

Details shared by Drik Panchang indicate that the sharad purnima tithi began at 08:40 pm on October 16. It will end at 04:55 pm on October 17.

Significance of Maharishi Valmiki JayantiValmiki Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki and holds deep spiritual significance for followers across India. Celebrations include Shobha Yatras—processions with Valmiki’s idol, accompanied by devotional songs and shlokas. Many devotees can also be heard reciting the Ramayana in his honor. Temples dedicated to the sage are beautifully decorated with flowers and lights, and prayers are offered, along with free food distribution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}