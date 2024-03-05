Mahashivratri 2024: Know ‘Puja’ timing, fasting rules, things to offer to Lord Shiva, other details
Maha Shivratri 2024: Know significance of the festival, ‘puja’ timings, fasting rules and other details
Mahashivratri 2024: The Hindu festival Mahashivratri, dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, will be celebrated across India on 8 March Friday. The Shivratri or Mahashivratri festival is celebrated with full grandeurs across Hindu temples, praying to Lord Shiva destroyer and the most compassionate God of this universe.