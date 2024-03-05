Mahashivratri 2024: The Hindu festival Mahashivratri, dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, will be celebrated across India on 8 March Friday. The Shivratri or Mahashivratri festival is celebrated with full grandeurs across Hindu temples, praying to Lord Shiva destroyer and the most compassionate God of this universe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahashivratri is celebrated on Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Phalgun month as per the Hindu calendar.

Mahashivratri 2024: Date and time Mahashivratri will be celebrated on 8 March.

Mahashivratri 2024: Puja time Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 09:57 pm on 8 March

Chaturdashi Tithi ends at 06:17 pm on 9 March.

Nishita Kaal Puja is 2:07 am to 12:56 am on 9 March

And, Shivaratri Parana time is between 06:37 am to 03:29 am

Mahashivratri 2024: Why is the festival celebrated According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Shiva married Godess Parvati on this night. It is in celebration of their divine union that the day is celebrated as 'The Night of Lord Shiva'. While Lord Shiva signifies Purusha, which is mindfulness, Maa Parvati signifies Prakriti, which is nature. The union of this consciousness and energy promotes creation.

Mahashivratri 2024: Puja rituals Keeping fast during Mahashivratri is considered very auspicious. Devotees of Lord Shiva go to the temple and offer 'Panchamrit' to Lord Shiva. Panchamrit is a mixture of -milk, curd, honey, sugar, and ghee.

Mahashivratri 2024: Fasting rules Several devotees of Lord Shiva keep fast on Mahashivratri. While some devotees choose to fast without food and water, others include food like potato, makhana, banana, and pumpkin in their diet.

People who want to keep fast on Mahashivratri must avoid wheat, rice, salt, certain vegetables, pulses, and other such foods. Besides, non-vegetarian food, as well as, onion and garlic should also be strictly avoided.

Mahashivratri 2024: Things you can offer to Lord Shiva One can offer 'bbel patra, dhatura flower, curd, ghee, sandalwood' to Lord Shiva. Additionally, sweets made with milk and its products like barfi, peda, and payasam/kheer can also be offered to the almighty on this day.

The devotees should never use a kumkum tilak during this puja and sandalwood paste must be preferred.

