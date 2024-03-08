Mahashivratri festivities at Hindu temples mark the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, representing mindfulness and nature. Devotees seek blessings for creation, spiritual growth, and prosperity through rituals like fasting and night-long vigils.

The Hindu festival of Mahashivratri, which honours Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is being celebrated across India on Friday.

In a post on X, Mahindra Group chairman, Anand Mahindra, said, “Shiva is worship, there is no one else like Shiva, Shiva is devotion, Shiva is power, Shiva is love, Shiva is the protector of all. Best wishes to everyone on this great festival of worship of Lord Shiva."

This auspicious occasion is marked by elaborate festivities held at Hindu temples, where devotees gather to offer prayers to Lord Shiva, the destroyer, and one of the most revered deities in Hinduism.

In Hindu mythology, it is believed that Mahashivratri commemorates the sacred marriage between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This occasion, known as 'The Night of Lord Shiva,' celebrates their divine union, symbolizing the harmony between consciousness (represented by Lord Shiva) and energy (represented by Goddess Parvati).

Lord Shiva embodies mindfulness or Purusha, while Maa Parvati represents nature or Prakriti. Their union is believed to promote creation and the balance between the spiritual and material worlds.

Mahashivratri is celebrated with great reverence and grandeur, symbolizing the worship of both Lord Shiva's destructive and compassionate aspects. Devotees participate in various rituals, including fasting, meditation, and night-long vigils, seeking blessings for spiritual growth, prosperity, and well-being.

On March 8, 2024, the Chaturdashi Tithi, or the fourteenth day, will commence at 09:57 PM and conclude at 6:17 PM on March 9. The Nishita Kaal Puja Time, a particularly significant period for worship, will commence at 12:07 AM and end at 12:56 AM on March 9.

