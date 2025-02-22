Mahashivratri 2025: Auspicious timings, rituals, significance and more

Mahashivratri 2025: Considered as one of the largest and most significant sacred Hindu festivals, people during Mahashivratri celebrate the Grace of Lord Shiva who according to the Hindus is the Adi Guru or the first guru from whom the Yogic tradition originates.

With the Mahashivratri to be observed on Wednesday, February 26 this year, the devotees are keen to know the auspicious timings and rituals to perform the puja – the Nishita Kaal Puja, or midnight worship. As per details, it is scheduled from February 26, 12:09 am to 12:59 am on February 27.

Here's Maha Shivratri auspicious timings: 1) Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 12:37 AM to 01:29 AM, February 27

2) Shivaratri Parana Time - 07:36 AM, February 27

3) Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 06:30 PM to 09:46 PM

4) Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:46 PM to 01:03 AM, February 27

5) Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 01:03 AM to 04:20 AM, February 27

6) Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 04:20 AM to 07:36 AM, Feb 27

7)Chaturdashi Tithi begins - 06:38 AM on February 26, 2025

7)Chaturdashi Tithi ends - 04:24 AM on February 27, 2025

Here's Maha Shivratri auspicious rituals: During Maha Shivratri, devotees observe a day-long fast and offer bhaang, fruits, honey, ghee, sweets and milk to Lord Shiva. All the devotees take a bath early in the morning before visiting the temple to seek blessings from the deity.

They gather at the temple and worship the Shiva Linga on the evening of Mahashivratri. Following this, devotees light lamps and spend the entire night at the temple. In addition, spectacular processions of Lord Shiva and Parvati are taken out on a palanquin at night.

To end the fast, devotees usually consume a light sattvic meal, which doesn't consist of non-cereal foods, fruits and sweets.