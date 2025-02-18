Mahashivratri 2025: Date, time, rituals, significance & puja vidhi

Mahashivratri 2025: Mahashivratri is one of the largest and most significant sacred Hindu festivals. The festival celebrates the Grace of Lord Shiva, who is considered the Adi Guru or the first guru from whom the Yogic tradition originates.

This year, the Mahashivratri will be observed on Wednesday, February 26, with the Nishita Kaal Puja, or midnight worship, scheduled from February 26, 12:09 am to 12:59 am on February 27.

This festival is celebrated as a symbolic observance to dispel darkness and ignorance, fostering a renewed consciousness.

Advertisement

It is believed that Lord Shiva delighted his devotees on this sacred night with a mesmerizing and divine dance that represented the cycles of creation, preservation, and destruction.

On the day of Mahashivratri, devotees worship Lord Shiva and offer milk and flowers on the Shivling.

Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in month of Magha is known as Maha Shivaratri according to South Indian calendar. However according to North Indian calendar Masik Shivaratri in month of Phalguna is known as Maha Shivaratri. In both calendars it is naming convention of lunar month which differs. However both, North Indians and South Indians, celebrate Maha Shivaratri on same day.

Advertisement

Mahashivratri 2025: Significance The planetary positions on this night, which is also the darkest night of the year, create a powerful natural upsurge of energy in the human system. Staying awake and aware in a vertical posture throughout the night is enormously beneficial for one's physical and spiritual well-being.

Mahashivratri 2025: Benefits Mahashivratri presents us with a unique opportunity to use nature's forces for our well-being. Devotees refrain from sleeping throughout the night and engage in the continuous chanting of Lord Shiva’s name or mantra ‘Om Namah Shivay’ to seek his blessings.

Advertisement

Mahashivratri 2025: Date, time and puja According to Drik Panchang, Mahashivratri will be celebrated on February 26, 2025.

Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 12:09 AM to 12:59 AM, Feb 27

On 27th Feb, Shivaratri Parana Time - 06:48 AM to 08:54 AM

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 06:19 PM to 09:26 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:26 PM to 12:34 AM, Feb 27

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:34 AM to 03:41 AM, Feb 27

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:41 AM to 06:48 AM, Feb 27

Advertisement

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 11:08 AM on Feb 26, 2025