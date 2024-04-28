Mahavir Betting App Scam: Who is Sahil Khan arrested by Mumbai cyber cell? How is he related to the case?
Police have arrested actor Sahil Khan for his role in the Mahadev betting app scam. The scam involved illegal online betting on sports and card games, with transactions estimated at ₹15,000 crore. Several individuals, including former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, have been named as suspects.
Mumbai police cyber cell's Special Investigation Team (SIT) on April 27 arrested Sahil Khan from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh in connection with the Mahadev betting app scam case.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message