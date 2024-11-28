Mahindra electric SUV performs doughnuts, slides; Anand Mahindra says, ‘Don’t try without supervision’ | Watch video

Anand Mahindra shared a video showcasing the Mahindra electric SUV performing stunts by Gaurav Gill at the MSPT in Tamil Nadu. The company launched two new BEVs, the Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e, based on their INGLO platform, set to debut in 2025.

Published28 Nov 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Screenshot of the video shared by Anand Mahindra on X.
Screenshot of the video shared by Anand Mahindra on X.

Anand Mahindra recently shared a video of Mahindra electric SUV performing burnouts, doughnuts and slides. The carmaker released its two new battery electric vehicles (BEVs), the Mahindra BE 6e and the Mahindra XEV 9e, this week.

The stunts were performed by motorsports athlete Gaurav Gill at the Mahindra SUV Proving Track (MSPT) in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. While the car stunts might trigger an adrenaline rush of viewers, the Chairperson of M&M, cautioned the netizens to “try this without supervision!”

The two recently launched electric SUVs are Mahindra's new battery cars based on the company's new electric-only INGLO platform and will be launched in 2025. Netizens hailed the video of Mahindra car. 

“Its design looks like TATA Curvv.”

“goood performance”

“Tokyo drift❎ Mahindra drift✅”

“Indeed, Mr. Mahindra, only the audacious can conquer such terrain. Your SUVs truly embody the spirit of adventure!”

“Mahindra delivered a great product as per expected! Was really following the car! Looks really clean!”

Mahindra electric SUV

Mahindra's two electric SUVs BE 6e and XEV 9e, built on the company’s new INGLO platform at the Mahindra Research Valley near Chennai.

Its first EV, BE 6e, will be available to buyers at an ex-showroom introductory price of 18.90 lakh. The car's on-road price will be approx 20.36 lakh in Chennai. The XEV 9e comes at 21.90 lakh, and its on-road price is expected to be around 23.59 lakh in Chennai.

The two electric vehicle SUVs will be launched in the Indian market in a phased manner and will start in late January 2025. The carmaker will likely begin the deliveries of these EVs by the end of February or early March 2025.

The two SUVs can be bought with different battery options, 59 kWh and 79 kWh. Both support fast charging. The 59 kWh can be charged from 20 percent to 80 percent in just 20 minutes with a 140 kW DC fast charger. 

 

