Mahindra XUV 3XO: Anand Mahindra shares image of family of 17 getting their first car, ‘It reminded me…’
Anand Mahindra has shared photos of people celebrating XUV 3XO deliveries across India. Over 50,000 bookings were made in an hour, with 70% for petrol models. Prices range from ₹7.49-15.49 lakh. Mahindra delivered 1,500 cars on the first day of release.
Anand Mahindra has shared several photos and one video showing people celebrating after receiving the Mahindra XUV 3XO deliveries. The billionaire shared that he had received the images from Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO (Auto and Farm Sector) of Mahindra & Mahindra.