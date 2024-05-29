Anand Mahindra has shared several photos and one video showing people celebrating after receiving the Mahindra XUV 3XO deliveries. The billionaire shared that he had received the images from Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO (Auto and Farm Sector) of Mahindra & Mahindra.

“...there is a virtual festival of deliveries of the #XUV3XO going on throughout the length and breadth of Incredible India. But the most heartwarming pic for me is the one just before the video, showing a family of 17 in Satna MP, buying their first car!" Mahindra said.

“A family—and a nation—on the Rise. It reminded me why I love the business we’re in…" he added.

Some social media users commented on Mahindra’s post on X (formerly Twitter). One of them believes such a grand celebration is expected because of the car's price.

“Sir it's a great product priced aggressively. Obviously this was expected," the user wrote.

“I'm sure it's a very fulfilling feeling. Thank you so much for your persistent efforts to improve to quality of life of the citizens of Bharath. May God bless you with good health and enable you to carry on the good work for many more years to come," wrote another.

Mahindra XUV 3XO delivery

On May 26, deliveries started from customers who pre-ordered the Mahindra XUV 3XO. The updated Mahindra SUV comes in nine different models. Introductory ex-showroom prices begin at ₹7.49 lakh and go up to ₹15.49 lakh across pan India. The SUV has been thoroughly redesigned.

On the first day of its release, Mahindra delivered 1,500 XUV 3XO cars to customers across India. The response was overwhelming, with over 50,000 bookings made in just one hour, as per CarDekho. About 70% of these bookings were for petrol models.

