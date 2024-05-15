In a testament to safety, a man narrowly escapes serious injury in a Mahindra XUV accident, highlighting the effectiveness of the vehicle's features and the leadership of Anand Mahindra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, a user Rewarding Spends Kumar, wrote, “Thankfully, Survived Accident. Hats off, to Anand Mahindra and team for the solid Mahindra XUV300 proves beyond doubt that it's the safest car. Can't agree more with Global NCAP. Me driving with my seat belt fastened properly, Small scratches on my arms & legs. Wife in co-driver seat with seat belt fastened from behind her: Recovering from Spine Injury. Accidents do happen, so: 1. Buy solid cars. 2. Wear a seat belt properly. Thank you all for the speedy recovery wishes."

The driver emerges with only minor scratches on his arms and legs, while his wife, seated beside him, is recovering from a spine injury. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The survivor's gratitude extends to Anand Mahindra and the entire team behind the Mahindra XUV300, reaffirming its reputation as a reliable and safe choice on the road.

A user reacted, “Ahh! Hope you get well soon. This is why I think it is better to buy safe cars with good safety ratings than go for bling and useless features like sunroof." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wishes for speedy recovery Meanwhile, others wished for a speedy recovery.

Netizens react to the post on X.

Another one wrote, “Glad to know that you came out with minor injuries. I hope you’re fine now and recover soon. The fact that the shell didn’t completely buckle speaks a lot about the steel used in the car. There’s no replacement for a car with good active and passive safety features. Mahindra, Tata, VAG and MG all offer safe cars at reasonable prices and should be preferred over cars with more mileage/features."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!