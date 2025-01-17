Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra slammed food delivery platform Swiggy for allegedly delivering ‘inedible' and ‘spoilt’ ice creams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahua Moitra had ordered “expensive" ice-creams worth ₹1220 on Swiggy, but claimed that all of it was spoilt when it arrived.

“ Sorry @Swiggy -you’ve got to up your game. Unacceptable that I ordered expensive Minus Thirty mini sticks ice cream & it arrives spoilt and inedible. Expecting a refund or replacement asap." Mahua Moitra wrote on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Krishnanagar MP posted screen shots of her order on X, after Swiggy reached out, asking for her order number.

Mahua Moitra's complaint on Swiggy goes viral Mahua Moitra's complaint on Swiggy has already gone viral, amassing over four lakh views. Several netizens flooded the Trinamool Congress MP's post with hilarious responses.

“Maaf kardo bechare ko", meaning ‘Please forgive them,’ commented one user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“ Why would you use this platform for something which can be solved on the app," questioned one user. Mahua Moitra was quick to respond that her complaint was not resolved on the Swiggy platform.

Another person linked the incident to the Hindenburg Research shutdown, that happened on January 16. “They deliberately deliver her melted ice cream since it was a meltdown day bcz hindenburg closed his shop," wrote the user.

Netizens post queries about Zomato Amid all the hilarious comments, one user took the opportunity to take a dig at Zomato, claiming that the food delivery platform was even worse than Swiggy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The user claimed that she had ordered food from Zomato which had not been delivered, and there was no response from the delivery agent. “We kept mailing them&there was no response .. after 15 hours a guy called from zomato&he just apologised ... What a shame!" wrote the user.