‘Mai aapko shraap deta hu...’: Investor with only 1 share blasts GKB Ophthalmics MD during AGM; Viral video

The virtual annual general meeting (AGM) of GKB Ophthalmics, a microcap firm, ended up being a high-stakes drama akin to a Bollywood movie after an investor, who owns only one share of ₹80, cursed the company’s Managing Director, Krishna Gopal Gupta.

Advertisement

In a viral video, investor Abhishek Kalra blasted the company’s leadership over performance and governance issues while invoking a religious analogy, referencing a Lord Brahma story during his speech.

“…those who don't return others' money and have bad intentions are made into dogs in their next life,” the angry investor lambasted Gupta for “never delivering profits” despite claims of over 40 years in the ophthalmic industry.

“You must resign in 10 days because you cannot run the show,” he demanded, while delivering a stinging remark: “When your funeral procession passes, not even ten shareholders will follow behind you.”

Also Read | Viral video: Little boy playing at US border accidentally crosses over to Canada

The investor then slammed Gupta's sons and said, “Mai aapke bccho ko chaprasi bhi na rakhu (I will not even hire your boys as peons in my office)”

Advertisement

“Main Brahman aadmi hoon, aap aglee jaman me kutte bnnogae, mai shraap deta hu…,” he cursed the MD.

After repeatedly asking Kalra to “please maintain the decorum,” a visibly exasperated Gupta asked company officials about his stakeholding.

A female voice responded that Kalra held only one share in the company, adding an unexpected twist to the viral exchange.

Watch the viral video here:

Advertisement

Over the past year, shares of GKB Ophthalmics have fallen 32.27%, while their year-to-date performance is negative 18.38%.

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users were thrilled about the viral video's “gold” content and quipped that one shareholder may be more powerful than all regulators.

“One shareholder may be more powerful than all regulators and shareholders advocacy firm taken together. It's time promoters respect shareholders in a true sense,” a user said.

Another added, “One angry retail investor with a single share hijack the meeting. The chairman’s reaction is also telling. He only asked about shareholding after the rant, then dismissed the speaker once he said “one share.”

“Indian Mythology has all analogies to address all situations if someone knows how to use them,” a user joked.

Advertisement

“I like the way he is questioning the board in spite of having 1 share, but like him, many will not question the current government whom they voted for but blame Nehru, who died so many years ago,” another added.