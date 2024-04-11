Ajay Devgn shines in 'Maidaan,' a sports drama depicting Syed Abdul Rahim's commitment to football, praised for outstanding performances and directorial brilliance.

Ajay Devgn's movie 'Maidaan,' released on Eid 2024, is receiving thunderous applause in cinemas.

'Maidaan,' helmed by director Amit Ravindernath Sharma, depicts the inspiring story of Syed Abdul Rahim's profound commitment to football, a journey that ignited immense pride across India. Ajay Devgn brilliantly portrays Rahim, accompanied by a skilled ensemble cast featuring Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh.

In a post on X, Nishit Shaw wrote, “Maidaan is EXCELLENT. The film is extremely well-made with technical brilliance right from frame one. Director #AmitSharma has created an immersive entertainer that has it all. Give all the awards to Ajay Devgn he is phenomenal..MUST WATCH."

Shaw further hailed “Gajraj Rao is exceptional…the way he has picked up the Bengali accent is commendable. His performance from being against the team and then the U-turn is showcased so well and is a major highlight."

In another post, a user wrote, “All YouTubers unanimously praising #Maidaan today🥹🥹 Deserves all the love and appreciation, can't wait for public reviews tomorrow and good growth in box office based on WOM❤️❤️"

"Such an unsung yet underdog story presented in a highly engaging way. The colour palette, atmospheric set creations, stunning cinematography and camera nonevents during the football matches are superbly executed.. 3 hours elapsed so quickly," wrote a user Anuj Radia.

"Maidaan is another masterpiece to join list of best sports-based films ever made in India after #chakdeindia. Ajay Devgn an artist, a performer is simply outstanding to draw emotions. Binded Storyline, Drama & Emotions are well embedded in heartwarming climax,"wrote a user Aju Bhai on X.

A user wrote, “Award-worthy Performance by Ajay Devgn."

With a compelling storyline, outstanding performances, and a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman, 'Maidaan' is set to enchant audiences and make a significant mark in Indian cinema.

Despite facing challenges such as the disruption of the film set due to the COVID-19 lockdown and its subsequent damage by Cyclone Tauktae, the resilience of the 'Maidaan' team shines as they prepare for the film's theatrical release on April 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

