Maidaan Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-starrer gets lukewarm response in first 2 days. How much did it earn?
Ajay Devgn shines in 'Maidaan,' a sports biopic depicting the legendary Syed Abdul Rahim's commitment to football. The film earned plaudits for its director Amit Ravindernath Sharma while lyricist Javed Akhtar lauded Devgn's performance as “mind-blowing”.
Maidaan box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn's latest film ‘Maidaan’ got a lukewarm response as it could not breach the ₹10 crore mark at the box office in the first two days of its release. As per Sacnilk.com, the sports drama minted over ₹7 crore on the opening day, but the number significantly dropped to ₹24 lakh on the second day.