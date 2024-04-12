Hello User
Maidaan Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-starrer gets lukewarm response in first 2 days. How much did it earn?

Livemint

Ajay Devgn shines in 'Maidaan,' a sports biopic depicting the legendary Syed Abdul Rahim's commitment to football. The film earned plaudits for its director Amit Ravindernath Sharma while lyricist Javed Akhtar lauded Devgn's performance as “mind-blowing”.

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn (R) and Priyamani attend the trailer launch of their biographical sports drama film Maidaan in Mumbai on April 7. (AFP)

Maidaan box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn's latest film ‘Maidaan’ got a lukewarm response as it could not breach the 10 crore mark at the box office in the first two days of its release. As per Sacnilk.com, the sports drama minted over 7 crore on the opening day, but the number significantly dropped to 24 lakh on the second day.

The Ajay Devgn starrer, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, is a poignant portrayal of Syed Abdul Rahim's unwavering dedication to Indian football, which boosted the country's India. Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh are the other stars in the cast.

In ‘Maidaan’, Ajay Devgn essays the role of Rahim, who groomed a formidable football team battling giant odds. The film hit the theatres on April 10, Wednesday.

"We aren't the largest country, neither the richest. Football can create our identity because the whole world plays football. So, India needs to focus on making a world-class team for the next 10 years," remarks Ajay Devgn in the trailer's voice-over, encapsulating the essence of the film's narrative.

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar praised Ajay Devgn for his performance in Maidaan, calling it "mind-blowing". In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “I watched Maidaan... It is a true story that will make every Indian proud of our certain national achievements that, unfortunately, most of us don't know about."

“A must-watch. Congratulations to producer Boney Kapoor, director Amit Sharma and to Ajay Devgan, who has given a mind-blowing performance," Akhtar added.

Despite facing setbacks in including the dismantling of the film set due to the COVID-19 lockdown and its subsequent destruction by Cyclone Tauktae, the resilience of the 'Maidaan' team ensured the film's theatrical release on April 10.

