Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's latest Bollywood film ‘Maidaan’ based on the golden era of Indian football witnessed a significant drop in its collection on its second day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ajay Devgn movie minted ₹9.85 crore net during its two-day run, as per film industry tracker Sacnilk. The film released on the occasion of Eid 2024, garnered ₹4.5 crore net on the day of its release, April 11, in theatres.

On Day 2, the film witnessed a 38.89% drop in collection and earned ₹2.75 crore net. Meanwhile, the film's preview shows were released on April 10 when it managed to rake in ₹2.6 crore net. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Maidaan audience review: ‘Film made with technical brilliance,’ netizens hail Ajay Devgn-starrer movie Considering the film's business worldwide, the film collected ₹8.4 crore gross in the domestic market and ₹2 crore gross in the overseas market estimates during its two-day run. Thus, its worldwide collection totals ₹10.4 crore gross.

Amit Ravindernath Sharma's directorial film shows Ajay Devgn in the role of Syed Abdul Rahim who portrays his unwavering dedication to Indian football (1952–62). The film also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh.

Also read: Maidaan movie review: Ajay Devgn’s Eid 2024 release among India’s ‘finest sports-based films’, says Taran Adarsh This film is produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla. Production House Zee Studios, in a social media post on its Instagram handle, claimed that the Bollywood film minted ₹10.70 crore gross worldwide on Day 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Maidaan Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-starrer gets lukewarm response in first 2 days. How much did it earn? Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar praising Ajay Devgn for his performance in Maidaan,in a post on X stated, “I watched Maidaan... It is a true story that will make every Indian proud of our certain national achievements that, unfortunately, most of us don't know about." He added, “A must-watch. Congratulations to producer Boney Kapoor, director Amit Sharma and to Ajay Devgan, who has given a mind-blowing performance."

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh is a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “Inspite of the big holiday [#Eid], #Maidaan opens to shockingly low numbers… Biz at urban centres in particular should’ve multiplied post-noon onwards, but, despite merits and appreciation, the Day 1 biz is dismal, way below the mark… Wed previews + Thu ₹ 7.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel earlier confirmed that Maidaan makers were offering Buy One Get One (BOGO) from April 12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

