Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn's latest movie, Maidaan, witnessed an 83.3% jump on Saturday and collected ₹5.5 crore on the third day.

On Day 0 (a day before the release date), the movie had a paid preview and earned ₹2.6 crore. It was not an impressive number for a big Bollywood star like Ajay Devgn, especially because it was Eid. As per KoiMoi, it was even lower than HanuMan‘s Telugu version. Teja Sajja’s movie earned nearly ₹4.5 crore through the paid preview.

Maidaan is based on the life of Team India Coach Syed Abdul Rahim, the architect of modern Indian football who coached between 1952 and 1962. It is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, known for Tevar, Badhaai Ho and Lust Stories 2.

On its release day, Maidaan earned ₹4.5 crore. On Friday, the numbers went down to ₹3 crore. The total domestic collection now stands at ₹15.6 crore. Except for Devgn, the movie also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh in key roles.

The movie also features a number of youngsters like Chaitanya Sharma (as PK Banerjee), Amartya Ray (as Chuni Goswami) and Sushant Waydande (as Tulsidas Balaram).

Maidaan comes after Ajay Devgn's earlier release, Shaitaan. The supernatural thriller, released on March 8, earned ₹205.18 crore worldwide. The movie also stars R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj.

Sourav Ganguly’s review of Maidaan Legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly earlier reviewed Maidaan and called it a “must-watch Indian sports film".

"Don't miss out on the cinematic experience of #Maidaan, a captivating portrayal of India's legendary football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, and the golden era of Indian football. Witness the iconic Indian football stars brought back to life on the big screen in this must-watch Indian sports film," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

