Active Stocks
Fri Apr 12 2024 15:57:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.50 -1.00%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 362.00 -0.32%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 430.10 -1.56%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,518.90 -1.10%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 766.75 -1.57%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Maidaan ‘must-watch Indian sports film’, Sourav Ganguly urges fans not to miss Ajay Devgn's movie
BackBack

Maidaan ‘must-watch Indian sports film’, Sourav Ganguly urges fans not to miss Ajay Devgn's movie

Written By Fareha Naaz

Sourav Ganguly praised Maidaan movie, calling the biopic a captivating portrayal of India's legendary football coach. Check here what Dada said while recommending Ajay Devgn's movie.

Sourav Ganguly urged the mases to watch out Ajay Devgn-starrer the sports-drama film Maidaan. (Screengrab from YouTube/Zee TV)Premium
Sourav Ganguly urged the mases to watch out Ajay Devgn-starrer the sports-drama film Maidaan. (Screengrab from YouTube/Zee TV)

Sourav Ganguly, the former cricketer also known as Dada, urged the masses to watch out for the Ajay Devgn-starrer sports drama film Maidaan. The Bollywood movie was released on the occasion of Eid, April 11.

The movie featuring Ajay Devgn saw itself as at the centre of appreciation from the former captain of the Indian national cricket team.

Also read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's movie mints 31.75 crore in India

Sourav Ganguly, popularly called the Maharaja of Indian Cricket, took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his view about the movie Maidaan and urged fans not to miss out on the captivating cinematic experience. The post read, “Don't miss out on the cinematic experience of #Maidaan."

Also read: Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn’s movie sees 83% jump on Saturday, mints 15.6 crore in 3 days

He praised the movie calling it “a captivating portrayal of India's legendary football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, and the golden era of Indian football." The tweet further stated, “Witness the iconic Indian football stars brought back to life on the big screen in this must-watch Indian sports film."

Production house Zee Studios reacted to the tweet andexpressed gratitude to Dada, as the comment stated, "Thank you, Dada! We’re glad you found Maidaan a winning shot!" 

Also read: Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's movie collects 9.85 crore amid Buy 1 Get 1 offer

A user tweeted, "#AjayDevgn #Maidaan must watch movie for every indian. Feeling like in the stadium and clapping for INDIA. Second user stated, "Maidaan is one of the best sports drama movie." 

A third user remarked, “Watched Maidaan today. A fantastic movie with superb performance." A fourth user commented, “Sports biopic that one waits whole life for - showcasing golden age of Indian soccer from yesteryears and a forgotten man."

Also read: OTT releases this week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Gaami, Premalu, and more; movies, web series' to watch this weekend

About Maidaan

Ajay Devgn's movie based on the golden era of Indian football made its big screen debut with preview shows on April 10 while the theatrical release took place on April 11. In this biopic, Ajay Devgn plays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1952 to 1962. 

The star cast also includes Priyamani, Nitanshi Goel, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh. Amit Ravindernath Sharma's directorial film is jointly produced by Zee Studios, Bayview Projects, and Fresh Lime Films.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 14 Apr 2024, 01:23 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App