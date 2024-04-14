Sourav Ganguly praised Maidaan movie, calling the biopic a captivating portrayal of India's legendary football coach. Check here what Dada said while recommending Ajay Devgn's movie.

Sourav Ganguly, the former cricketer also known as Dada, urged the masses to watch out for the Ajay Devgn-starrer sports drama film Maidaan. The Bollywood movie was released on the occasion of Eid, April 11.

The movie featuring Ajay Devgn saw itself as at the centre of appreciation from the former captain of the Indian national cricket team.

Sourav Ganguly, popularly called the Maharaja of Indian Cricket, took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his view about the movie Maidaan and urged fans not to miss out on the captivating cinematic experience. The post read, "Don't miss out on the cinematic experience of #Maidaan."

Also read: Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn’s movie sees 83% jump on Saturday, mints ₹ 15.6 crore in 3 days He praised the movie calling it “a captivating portrayal of India's legendary football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, and the golden era of Indian football." The tweet further stated, “Witness the iconic Indian football stars brought back to life on the big screen in this must-watch Indian sports film."

Production house Zee Studios reacted to the tweet andexpressed gratitude to Dada, as the comment stated, "Thank you, Dada! We’re glad you found Maidaan a winning shot!"

A user tweeted, "#AjayDevgn #Maidaan must watch movie for every indian. Feeling like in the stadium and clapping for INDIA. Second user stated, "Maidaan is one of the best sports drama movie."

A third user remarked, “Watched Maidaan today. A fantastic movie with superb performance." A fourth user commented, “Sports biopic that one waits whole life for - showcasing golden age of Indian soccer from yesteryears and a forgotten man."

Also read: OTT releases this week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Gaami, Premalu, and more; movies, web series' to watch this weekend About Maidaan Ajay Devgn's movie based on the golden era of Indian football made its big screen debut with preview shows on April 10 while the theatrical release took place on April 11. In this biopic, Ajay Devgn plays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1952 to 1962.

The star cast also includes Priyamani, Nitanshi Goel, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh. Amit Ravindernath Sharma's directorial film is jointly produced by Zee Studios, Bayview Projects, and Fresh Lime Films.

