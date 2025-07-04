Maid's family earns ₹1 lakh a month ‘without paying any income tax’; son owns expensive mobile phone

A Reddit user from a tier-3 city has stirred a heated discussion online after sharing a post comparing the earnings of their domestic help’s family with their own tax-paying salaried income. The post, titled “Our maid is richer than us now,” quickly gained attention on the platform.

In the post, the Redditor claimed their maid earns a combined family income of ₹1.3 lakh per month, without paying any tax. They shared that the maid herself earns ₹30,000 per month by working from 9 am to 5 pm across three different households.

Her husband, who works as a daily wage labourer, brings home another ₹30,000 per month. Their elder son earns ₹30,000 by working at a saree shop. Meanwhile, their daughter, who is in Class 11 and still learning tailoring, makes ₹3,000 a month but is expected to start earning ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 soon.

The Redditor further wrote that the youngest son, who dropped out of school and is training to become a plumber, is projected to earn ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 monthly in the near future.

In another part of the post, the user revealed that the son recently convinced his mother to buy him a OnePlus phone worth ₹50,000 to ₹60,000, claiming it was for studying, but now uses it mainly for gaming and social media.

According to the post, the family’s current income is around ₹98,000 per month, and it is expected to rise to between ₹1.25 lakh and ₹1.35 lakh shortly — all tax-free.

The Redditor also mentioned that their maid’s family pays ₹6,000 rent for their small home. Most of their food comes free from government schemes. They also own a house in their native village under the PM Yojana, which they rent out for extra income. The family is also planning to lease their inherited farmland, hoping to earn ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 every three months.

