'Main Atal Hoon, directed by Ravi Jadhav, has been released in theatres. Early reviews of the Bollywood movie are pouring in. Let's take a look.

Pankaj Tripathi’s performance has been hailed by viewers. The seasoned actor plays the title character in former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s biopic.

"What an outstanding film, Main Atal Hoon is. A must-see to get the right historical perspective as also a peek into the greatness of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. And once again you, @TripathiiPankaj have delivered a masterclass in acting! Take a bow!!" wrote actor Suhel Seth.

"@TripathiiPankaj Ji has nailed it , everyone present echoed in one voice. Must watch movie on one of tho Great son of BharatMata Bharatratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji," came from BJP Mumbai CA-Secretary Pratik Karpe.

According to one viewer, the movie "gives u the taller picture of why we too have to be ATAL if we want the BHARAT of our dreams…It is a story of a great leader who began this journey of Nation first. Must watch".

"They have beautifully lived and portrayed Atal Ji's character, making the audience feel it too. Condensing the story of a personality like Atal Ji into three hours is a challenging task, which has been excellently done. Must watch," wrote anchor Richa Anirudh.

"We got opportunity to screen Shri AtalBihariVajpayee's extraordinary story as a blessing & A lot of hardwork to do justice to his magnanimous personality," wrote a user on X (formerly Twitter).

The movie is “for those who dare to know the truth, by those who have the courage to say the truth", wrote another user.

Main Atal Hoon: Critics' review "The release of the film in this election year is certainly no coincidence," wrote Times Now, "Main Atal Hoon examines Vajpayee's contribution to India as a statesman but it isn't able to balance that properly with what he was as a regular man as well."

“While Pankaj Tripathi’s imitation of Vajpayee’s particular speaking style and body language is spot-on, his character has as much weight as an election poster," wrote Scroll.in.

The movie’s screenplay is “shaky", but the director’s work is “commendable", as per India Today. “If you can survive the slow-paced first half, the second half will seem like a good watch," it added.

The Times of India also mentioned the slow pace in the first half while calling it a "visual treat". "The film's narrative, treatment, and stellar portrayal by Pankaj Tripathi will leave you enamoured," the publication wrote.

"His first half compels us to yawn with less impressive dialogues but the second half depicts the true valour of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and weaves a pure intent to declare Ayodhya as Ram Janmabhoomi. It picks up like how and somehow stays with you strongly," wrote Free Press Journal.

