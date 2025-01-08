Makara Sankranti will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. What is the exact timing to perform rituals? Why is Makara Sankranti celebrated? Here's all you need to know.

Makar Sankranti, also known as Makara or simply Sankranti, is a Hindu festival observed in January every year. It usually falls on January 14 (January 15 on a leap year). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlike most other holidays in Hinduism, which are determined according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar, this festival is reckoned according to the solar calendar, Britannica reported. Therefore, it falls on approximately the same day annually in the Gregorian calendar.

Makar Sankranti 2025: Date and time Makara Sankranti will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. Punya Kaal and Maha Punya Kaal are highly auspicious periods for spiritual practices, charitable acts, and performing religious rites. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

> Punya Kaal Muhurta: 09:03 AM to 06:04 PM (Duration: 9 hours)

> Maha Punya Kaal Muhurta: 09:03 AM to 10:57 AM (Duration: 1 hour, 54 minutes)

> Makara Sankranti Moment: 09:03 AM, January 14, 2025 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why is Makar Sankranti 2025 celebrated The festival of Makar Sankranti marks the Sun's transition into a new astrological sign. According to Britannica, the sun's entry into the sign of 'makara', which corresponds to the sign of Capricorn and represents a mythical crocodile-like beast, is particularly auspicious because it signifies the start of the sun's northward journey.

Makar Sankranti is a significant holiday for offerings to the Hindu sun god, Surya, and is observed by ritual bathing. It is also celebrated as a harvest festival for the harvest of various winter crops.

How is Makar Sankranti 2025 celebrated? Across India, Makar Sankranti is traditionally celebrated with rangolis, bathing in holy water, and eating sweets. In Gujarat, Makar Sankranti is jubilantly celebrated by flying kites. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Tamil Nadu, people celebrate it as the festival of Pongal. In Kerala, devotees of the god Ayyappan observe Makaravilakku with a pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple.

In Punjab, the day before Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Lohri (or Lohari). Other names for the holiday in various regions of India include Maghi, Khichdi, and Poush Parbon, among many others.