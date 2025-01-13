Makar Sankranti 2025: Send these warm wishes and messages to your dear ones

January 14 marks the harvest festival, celebrated under different names like Makar Sankranti. Festivities include worshiping the Sun, charity, kite flying, and sweet preparation. This day signifies the Sun's transition into Capricorn, heralding its auspicious northward journey.

Makar Sankranti 2025: Makar Sankranti is a Hindu harvest festival widely celebrated across the country. This year, it will be observed on Tuesday, January 14. It is celebrated a day after Lohri. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On this day, the Sun transitions into a new astrological sign, 'Makara' or Capricorn. The transition is considered auspicious because it signifies the start of the Sun's northward journey.

The harvest festival is celebrated in different states with different names, traditions and festivities. Uttarayana Punyakala, Makara Sankranti Festival, Maghe Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu are all celebrated on the same date – January 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the festival, people worship the Sun god, take a holy dip in rivers, engage in charitable activities by giving alms to the needy, fly kites, prepare sweets made of sesame and jaggery, and worship livestock.

Makar Sankranti 2025 wishes—