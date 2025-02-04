‘Make in India is a sham’: FITTR founder Jitendra Chouksey’s comment sparks social media reactions, ‘Why undermine…?’

“Make in India is a sham. Don’t be under the impression that some things are made in India. Nothing is made in India,” said FITTR founder Jitendra Chouksey on a YouTube podcast. And, the comments have instigated social media users.

The comments was made on Think School Hindi by Zero1, a media network from Zerodha. According to the fitness entrepreneur, 90% of the electronic are actually Chinese, Korean and Taiwanese.

“Every company is making their high-end electronics in China. During the globalisation in the 1990s, China got manufacturing, we got IT. Indians are experts in software. Chinese are experts in hardware,” Jitendra Chouksey said.

“I’m extremely proud to be an Indian… I also have to be optimistic. You can’t do what China is doing in another 10-20 years. People can hate me for this. I don’t care because that’s the truth,” he said.

“Give me one company that manufactures 100% in India, except Onida. Even Tata imports parts. Building a supply chain is practically impossible. It doesn’t make sense either. There’s nothing that’s 100% made in India. We just assemble things. People are ashamed of saying it’s ‘Assembled in India’. So, they say Make in India,” the FITTR founder added.

Social media reactions Social media users did not take the comments well.

“Did you think south korea or japan started from building and not assembly?!” asked one user.

“This explanation forgets the very fact that Govt. Itself claimed that make in india is not a made in india campaign. And there is no country in the world which relies on a total made in home country brand as there is definitely some sort of reliance on resources which the home country finds cheaper and faster to source upon instead of developing it at home,” wrote another.

“Make in India means government is inviting foreign companies to do production in India.Companies China, Japan, Korea etc, are setting there production units in India,” came from another.

