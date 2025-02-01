Makhana, also known fox nuts, is making headlines after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the record eighth consecutive union budget on Saturday. She made a big announcement about setting up of dedicated Makhana Board in Bihar. According to the minister, a national mission on high-yielding seeds will also be launched.

“A Makhana board will be established in the state to improve production, processing, value addition and marketing of Makhana,” Nirmala Sitharaman said. A National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management will also be set up in Bihar.

Notably, Makhana is a popular snack and ingredient of the Indian cuisine. Alternatively known as lotus seeds, its consumption is widespread in the northern and eastern regions. Hence, superfood makhana has been trending on social media as users dropped amusing memes, jokes and satires on the occasion. This move is notable as it comes months before Bihar elections.

Internet users to unleash their creativity online as a user stated, “Telangana has been asking for the Turmeric board for over 10 years, Center announced recently. Bihar got the Makhana board so fast. Bihar started Makhana business very recently in a large scale.”

Another user remarked, “Bring down the price of Makhana and make it accessible to everyone.” A third user wrote, “Makhana finally getting the recognition it deserves.”

Over the 'superfood' makhana, a fourth user stated, “Special focus on #Bihar with a new Makhana Board and support for #IITPatna.”

Here are some interesting memes linking upcoming Bihar elections with the gifts for the state presented in the Union Budget 2025.