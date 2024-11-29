‘Making us safer in an unsafe world’: Anand Mahindra after India tests nuclear K4 missile from INS Arighaat

Anand Mahindra praised India's nuclear capabilities after the K4 ballistic missile was successfully launched from INS Arighaat, enhancing national security. This test positions India among a select group of nations capable of submarine-launched nuclear missiles, bolstering its strategic deterrence.

Livemint
Updated29 Nov 2024, 02:43 PM IST
India successfully test-fired K4 missile on Thursday. Anand Mahindra praised the achievement.
India successfully test-fired K4 missile on Thursday. Anand Mahindra praised the achievement.

Chairperson of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra on Friday hailed India's nuclear prowess after the successful launch of a 3,500 km-range K4 nuclear-capable ballistic missile from INS Arighaat.

“The K-4 nuclear capable ballistic missile fired from a submarine platform. Deterrence. Making us safer in an unsafe world,” wrote Anand Mahindra in a post on X.

Also Read | India tests K-4 nuclear-capable missile from nuclear submarine INS Arighaat

The recent test fire of the ballistic missile is a significant boost to India's nuclear deterrence and strategic capabilities, reported Press Trust of India, citing sources. The development has upgraded India's position among a few nations having the ability to fire a nuclear missile from land, air and undersea.

About K4 missile launch

The nuclear-capable ballistic missile INS Arighaat was launched from the submarine off the coast of Vishakapatnam on Wednesday. Its range is approximately 3,5000 kilometres. After K4 missile launch's success, Indian Navy is likely to conduct more tests of the missile system in coming months.

Also Read | 13 Indians, 3 Sri Lankans missing after oil tanker capsizes off Oman

Why is K4 missile launch important for India?

The recent test of a missile launch will boost India's defence capability as now the nation is able to launch a nuclear attack on the enemy from a submarine inside the water.

It was the first test of the submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from a submarine, the people told PTI. The solid-fuelled missile was tested at least five times in the last few years from submersible platforms. The people cited above said the missile was tested for almost its complete range.

Also Read | Indian Navy rescues oil tanker with 30 crew members from Houthi missile attack

About INS Arighaat

The second Arihant-class submarine INS Arighaat was commissioned into the Indian Navy on August 29 to strengthen India's nuclear deterrence.

It has the distinction of having the indigenous systems and equipment that were conceptualised, designed, manufactured and integrated by the Indian scientists, industry and naval personnel.

In the last few years, India has been enhancing its overall military capabilities and test-fired a range of missiles with varying ranges.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Nov 2024, 02:43 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘Making us safer in an unsafe world’: Anand Mahindra after India tests nuclear K4 missile from INS Arighaat

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    128.35
    02:43 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    5.2 (4.22%)

    Adani Power share price

    569.30
    02:43 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    9.1 (1.62%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.10
    02:43 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    1.65 (1.15%)

    Tata Motors share price

    788.30
    02:43 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    8.45 (1.08%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,031.00
    02:36 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    62.55 (6.46%)

    Praj Industries share price

    837.40
    02:37 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    41.5 (5.21%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    566.15
    02:36 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    14.7 (2.67%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,947.80
    02:37 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    51.35 (1.05%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    900.25
    02:36 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -86.7 (-8.78%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    354.90
    02:37 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -18.7 (-5.01%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    763.00
    02:37 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -33.55 (-4.21%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,049.50
    02:35 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -44.65 (-4.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Piramal Pharma share price

    265.30
    02:37 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    19.7 (8.02%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,031.00
    02:36 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    62.55 (6.46%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price

    240.65
    02:37 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    13.1 (5.76%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    264.75
    02:36 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    13.2 (5.25%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,355.00-180.00
      Chennai
      77,361.00-180.00
      Delhi
      77,513.00-180.00
      Kolkata
      77,365.00-180.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.