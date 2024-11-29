Anand Mahindra praised India's nuclear capabilities after the K4 ballistic missile was successfully launched from INS Arighaat, enhancing national security. This test positions India among a select group of nations capable of submarine-launched nuclear missiles, bolstering its strategic deterrence.

Chairperson of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra on Friday hailed India's nuclear prowess after the successful launch of a 3,500 km-range K4 nuclear-capable ballistic missile from INS Arighaat.

“The K-4 nuclear capable ballistic missile fired from a submarine platform. Deterrence. Making us safer in an unsafe world," wrote Anand Mahindra in a post on X.

The recent test fire of the ballistic missile is a significant boost to India's nuclear deterrence and strategic capabilities, reported Press Trust of India, citing sources. The development has upgraded India's position among a few nations having the ability to fire a nuclear missile from land, air and undersea.

About K4 missile launch The nuclear-capable ballistic missile INS Arighaat was launched from the submarine off the coast of Vishakapatnam on Wednesday. Its range is approximately 3,5000 kilometres. After K4 missile launch's success, Indian Navy is likely to conduct more tests of the missile system in coming months.

Why is K4 missile launch important for India? The recent test of a missile launch will boost India's defence capability as now the nation is able to launch a nuclear attack on the enemy from a submarine inside the water.

It was the first test of the submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from a submarine, the people told PTI. The solid-fuelled missile was tested at least five times in the last few years from submersible platforms. The people cited above said the missile was tested for almost its complete range.

About INS Arighaat The second Arihant-class submarine INS Arighaat was commissioned into the Indian Navy on August 29 to strengthen India's nuclear deterrence.

It has the distinction of having the indigenous systems and equipment that were conceptualised, designed, manufactured and integrated by the Indian scientists, industry and naval personnel.