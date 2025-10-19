Malala Yousafzai reveals adorable story of how a go-karting mishap led her to husband, Asser Malik

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate and a global symbol of courage and resilience, has shared a heartwarming glimpse into her love story with husband Asser Malik.

In a candid street interview with Meetcutenyc, the couple recalled how they first crossed paths seven years ago during a go-karting outing. “I had a mini crash,” Malala laughed. “I was actually very nervous and worried,” Asser added, admitting he feared she might have a concussion.

The accident turned into the start of a bond that deepened over time. “I like many things about him; he’s sensible, kind, looks after people, and he’s funny. More importantly, he laughs at my jokes,” Malala said with a smile. Asser’s favourite thing about her? “Definitely her sense of humour… and her cheeks. I’m a big fan of her cheeks,” he quipped.

The pair also reflected on what keeps their relationship strong. “For a relationship to be healthy, you need open conversations. You need to be patient and kind,” Malala shared. She revealed that they make it a point to address any tension right away, even if it takes a few tries for her to open up. “He’ll ask me again and again, ‘Are you okay?’ And after the fifth time, I’ll finally say, ‘Yes, I’m a bit upset.’”

For Malala, feeling safe enough to express emotions is essential: “When you don’t feel judged, you can be yourself and talk through things.”

Watch the video here:

The 28-year-old activist has also spoken about how their seven-year age gap adds a special dynamic to their marriage. In a TikTok video posted on August 20, she offered what she called “free relationship advice,” saying, “If you marry someone slightly older, like I did, you will suddenly be at legendary rock concerts — and I will admit, Oasis in Dublin ended up being a show I loved as much as Asser.”

