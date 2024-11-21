Malayalam actor Meghanathan passes away at 60 due to respiratory illness. Who was he?

Malayalam actor Meghanathan passed away at 60 due to a lung ailment. The actor,  who was hospitalized in Kozhikode, succumbed to his illness. His funeral will take place in Shoranur. 

Malayalam actor Meghanathan passed away on Thursday due to a respiratory illness.
Malayalam actor Meghanathan passed away on Thursday due to a respiratory illness.

Malayalam actor Meghanathan passed away early Thursday at the age of 60. The veteran actor, son of late actor Balan K Nair, was suffering from a lung-related ailment and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode, when he succumbed to his respiratory illness, according to Manorama online.

Meghanathan's funeral will be held at Shoranur on Thursday. The veteran actor had last worked for a film in 2022. He made his debut in the Malayalam film industry in the 1980s with a small role and gained fame with his acting skills and impressive performance. Soon after the confirmation of Meghanathan's death, several celebrities in the film industry expressed condolences over the demise of the Malayalam cinema actor.

Meghanathan's fans took to social media and shared their heartfelt tributes.

About Meghanathan

Meghanathan also acted in several serials. According to media reports he died at 2 am on Thursday. His journey in the Malayalam film industry began as a studio boy in the film 'Astram' directed by PN Menon. He was last seen in Malayalam film, Kooman, was released in 2022.

Meghanathan was born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, as the third child of iconic actor Balan K Nair and Sarada Nair. The actor is survived by his wife Susmitha, and daughter, Parvathi.

Meghanathan film career

His other notable films include Panchagni, Chamayam, Rajdhani, Bhumi Geetam, Scepter, Malappuram Haji Mahanaya Joji, Praikkara Papan, Udyanapalakan, Ee Puzha Kaandam, Ullasapungattu, Rashtram, Kudamatam, Vasanthi and Lakshmi and I, Vastavam and Action Hero Biju. He was suffering from a respiratory illness over the past two years, and his health started degrading gradually.

Meghanathan's career in TV industry

The veteran actor also made a mark in the TV industry. During his career spanning over 40 years, the actor has worked in popular TV shows like Sthreetvam, Meghasandesham, Kathayariyathe, Snehanjali, and Chitta.

Business NewsNewsTrendsMalayalam actor Meghanathan passes away at 60 due to respiratory illness. Who was he?

