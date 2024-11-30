Several Malayalam movies are scheduled for release in December 2024 — including Bougainvillea, Pallotty 90’s Kids, Kerala Crime Files Season 2, Pani, Iam Kathalan and Mura. Several OTT platforms are also streaming a wide range of Malayalam movies this year.

Check out the list of 20 Malayalam OTT shows released this year.

Bougainvillea The movie is about a family that seems to be living a peaceful life. However, an event that happened eight years ago traumatised the family. The story follows the journey of the family trying to overcome the aftermath of the accident.

Bougainvillea will be released on OTT platforms in December 2024.

2. Pani

The story is about a man who builds a real estate company with the help of his friends and college friends. Through the company, they help in city's growth. They also have a reputation of both urban developers and mafia. The story highlights themes of personal loyalty, ambition, and the realities of city-building. Pani will stream on OTT platforms in December.

3. Mura

The film's plot revolves around a group of friends who pull off a robbery out of desperation and an ambition to live a good life. However, their robbery plan goes out of control, throwing them into a web of betrayal, violence, and tension. The movie is slated to release on the OTT platform in December 2024.

4. Her

The story is about five women from different backgrounds, dealing with their own share of struggles. It highlights the role of resilience, strength and unity that connects universal bonds. Her was released on ManoramaMax on November 29, 2024

Also Read | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release date: Check streaming details for the movie

5. Pallotty 90’s Kids

The film is about two friends, Kannan and Unni, in the 1990s. The story explores their childhood, beautiful bonds and joys during that time.

Pallotty 90's Kids will be released on ManoramaMax in December 2024

6. Kerala Crime Files Season 2

This is a sequel to Kerala Crime Files, exploring themes of dark secrets and investigating crimes. Kerala Crime Files Season 2 will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar in December 2024.

7. I am Kathalan

This is the story of the journey of an ordinary young man who, as an underachiever in college, transforms himself into a skilled hacker.

The movie will be released on Manorama Max in December 2024.

Also Read | Singham Again to stream on OTT on THIS date - Check when and where to watch

8. Secret

The movie follows the journey of a man who witnesses disturbing visions of unfortunate incidents. In one such vision, he tries to challenge his fate. The movie was released on Manorama Max on November 24, 2024.

9. Kishkindha Kandam

This story concerns an ex-military man, his son and daughter-in-law, set in their ancestral house. It begins when the ex-soldier's gun goes missing. This reveals some dark secrets from the past. The movie explores the themes of loyalty, sacrifice, family bonds.

Kishkindha Kandam started streaming on Disney+Hotstar on November 19, 2024.

10. Thekku Vadakku

The movie revolves around a bitter and hilarious rivalry betweena retired engineer and a rice mill owner locked in a locked room. Both confront their past and learn the true cost of ownership.Thekku Vadakku was released on Manorama Max on November 19, 2024.

11. Adithattu

The story follows the journey of a group of fishermen who begin their regular trip, which eventually takes a dark turn when they realise their former captain is dead on board. Adithattu started streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Manorama MAX on November 15, 2024.

Also Read | Amaran OTT release: Sivakarthikeyan starrer to stream on THIS date

12. Kuttavum Shikshayum

The movie is about a jewellery heist that pushes a police inspector and his team into a nationwide hunt for criminals. This movie is inspired by true events. Kuttavum Shikshayum was released on Netflix on November 5, 2024.

13. Ajayante Randam Moshanam

The film is about three men, motivated by wealth, redemption, and revenge, clash to pursue a sacred idol. Ajayante Randam Moshanam was released on Disney+Hotstar on November 8, 2024.

14. Devara

The story is about the son of a village chief who disguises himself to fight a powerful gang of smugglers. He evens presents that his late father is leading the people of the village. The movie was released on November 8, 2024, on Netflix, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

15. Gumasthan

The film is about a murder that leads to intense debate and controversy. It showcases the tension between law enforcement agencies and people. Gumasthan was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 8, 2024.

16. Gaganachari

The story tries to navigate environmental concerns in 2040s in the backdrop of Kerala. It also depicts alien invasion threatening the world. Gaganachari was released on Amazon Prime Video on October 26, 2024.

17. Meiyazhagan

After 22 years of losing ancestral property, a man returns to his home for his cousin's wedding. The movie was originally released in Tamil in theatres. It started streaming on Netflix on October 25, 2024 and is available in Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi.

18. Kondal

The movie is about the journey of a man who tries to overcome his past through redemption and self-discovery. Kondal was released on Netflix on October 13, 2024.

19. Agathokakological

The movie shows the journey of a woman who becomes the target of multiple blackmail calls from an unknown private number. The movie highlights the web of fear and suspense around her. Agathokakological was released on Manoramamax in October 2024.

20. 1000 Babies