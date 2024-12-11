Several new Malayalam movies, including Kanakarajyam, Kadha Innuvare, Bougainvillea, and Ayisha, are now available on OTT platforms. Kanakarajyam features a retired soldier, while Kadha Innuvare tells an anthology of love stories. Bougainvillea focuses on the missing daughter of a politician.

Several of the latest Malayalam movies have been released or are scheduled to be released on OTT platforms. From Bougainvilea to Kanakarajyam, check out the entire list of the latest releases.

Kanakarajyam The plot of the film revolves around the lives of a retired army officer and a young man. Ramanadhan is a retired soldier who served the country for 20 years. Following his retirement, he started working as a security guard for a jewellery store for 10 years.

The movie, directed by Sagar, stars Indrans, Murali Gopy, Athira Patel, and Leona Lishoy in leading roles. The film is produced by Vinayaka Ajith. Kanakarajyam is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Kadha Innuvare Kadha Innuvare is a remake of the hit Telugu film ‘C/o Kancharapalem. An anthology of four unusual stories where each couple fights to be with the ones they love against all odds. The movie features Biju Menon, Methil Devika, Siddique, and Nikhila Vimal. The story is written and directed by Vishnu Mohan. It is produced by Vishnu Mohan, Jomon T. John, and Shameer Muhammed. Kadha Innuvare will be streaming on Manorama Max from December 13, 2024, onwards.

Bougainvillea The movie revolves around the life of a politician's daughter from Tamil Nadu who goes missing when she is studying in Kerala. Following her missing, the police find that there are several other women who have gone missing in a similar way. The film stars Jyothirmayi, Kunchacko Boban, and Fahadh Fassil in leading roles. It is directed by Amal Neerad, who is known for his crime thrillers and action films. Bougainvillea is on SonyLIV from December 13 onwards.

Ayisha The film is inspired by the life of theatre artist Nilambur Ayishaand is about the journey of a domestic worker in the Middle East and her bond with her family. It stars Manju Warrier. Mona Tawil, Krishna Sankar, and Radhika. The film was written by Aashif Kakkodi and directed by Aamir Pallikal. It is currently streaming on ManoramaMAX.