Malaysia will end its visa-free entry arrangement for Indian passport holders from January 1, 2027, making it mandatory for Indian travellers to secure a visa before visiting the country.

In a notice dated November 17, the Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) confirmed that Indian nationals would no longer be eligible for visa-exempt entry from the beginning of next year.

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Under the revised rules, Indians must obtain an approved visa before travelling to Malaysia. The department stated that applications could be submitted through its MyVISA online portal from December 1, 2026, allowing travellers to apply ahead of the policy change.

What happens to pending Malaysian visa applications? Malaysia has also tightened the rules governing incomplete visa applications. Under the revised system, applications remaining under the 'New Application' or 'Pending Payment' categories for over seven working days will be automatically cancelled.

Announced on September 28, the rule came into force on October 1, 2026. It covers all visa applications, including those submitted before September 1, 2026, according to the Immigration Department.

Applicants whose applications lapse will need to submit a fresh request using the revised visa application form.

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The department said the changes were introduced as part of its updated visa application policy and advised applicants to comply with the new procedures.

Will Malaysian visa application fees be refunded? The Immigration Department has clarified that visa processing charges will not be returned under any circumstances, whether an application is accepted or refused.

The non-refundable fee policy will also apply if the government changes its visa rules or travellers modify or cancel their travel plans.

It added that the Malaysian government could modify entry conditions whenever required, in line with its latest directives.

Which other changes has Malaysia made to its visa rules? The latest decision follows several amendments to Malaysia's immigration framework. Effective September 1, 2026, the country limited access to multiple-entry visas (MEVs) to nationals of 31 eligible countries.

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The facility is now restricted to visitors travelling for specified purposes, such as business engagements, medical treatment, wedding tourism and fly-and-cruise trips.

Do foreign travellers need medical insurance to visit Malaysia? In a separate advisory issued on November 16, Malaysia's Immigration Department asked international visitors to arrange medical insurance for the full period of their stay.

The department said foreign nationals would be responsible for paying for any medical treatment or healthcare services they receive while in Malaysia.

It also suggested that visitors consider MyTripPass, an inbound travel service that provides medical insurance and emergency assistance, as a supporting document when applying for a Malaysian visa.

Travellers opting for the coverage receive a digital insurance certificate immediately after purchasing the policy.

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