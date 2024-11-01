Maldives does not feature on ’World’s best beach of 2024’ top 10 list; check these THREE Asian shores instead

Entalula Beach in the Philippines and Pink Beach in Indonesia are highlighted as exclusive retreats, with natural beauty, crystal-clear waters, and unique features, providing ideal spots for relaxation and adventure away from crowded tourist areas.

Livemint
Updated1 Nov 2024, 02:32 PM IST
Discover Horse Shoe Island: A Secluded Paradise with Pristine Beaches
Discover Horse Shoe Island: A Secluded Paradise with Pristine Beaches(AP)

If you're plaaning of a beach holiday but looking for an alternative to the Maldives, there are plenty of stunning destinations worldwide that offer pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and luxurious experiences. Recently, a survey on best beaches was released that revealed names of several stunning destinations, and suprisingly Maldives does not feature on the list.

Here's look at 3 Asian beaches that featured on the list:

Entalula Beach in Palawan, Philippines: This beach offers secluded beauty with dramatic limestone cliffs and pristine, white sands. The beach is less crowded, allowing visitors to fully enjoy nature’s serenity. Its crystal-clear waters are ideal for swimming and snorkeling, with colorful coral reefs nearby. Accessible only by boat, Entalula provides a touch of adventure, making it an exclusive retreat for relaxation and natural wonder.

Pink Beach, Indonesia: Pink Beach is famous for its striking pink sand, created by a blend of white sand and red coral fragments. Located in Komodo National Park, this unique beach is a protected site with vibrant marine life, making it ideal for snorkeling and diving. The clear, calm waters and seasonal color shifts in the surrounding rugged islands offer stunning views, making Pink Beach a must-visit spot for photographers and nature lovers alike.

 

Horse Shoe Island in Myanmar: Named for its unique crescent-shaped beach, Horse Shoe Island curves around a vibrant turquoise lagoon. Located off the southern coast, it’s one of the last undiscovered paradises, offering a secluded escape. The island’s lush greenery contrasts beautifully with the pristine white sand, creating a natural harbor with calm waters ideal for swimming. Its remote location keeps it quiet and untouched by heavy tourism, perfect for those seeking solitude and a connection with nature.

Other destinations in the top 10 list are: Trunk Bay in Caribbean Island, Cala Mariolu in Italy, Meads Bay in Anguilla, Voutoumi in Greece and others

 

First Published:1 Nov 2024, 02:32 PM IST
