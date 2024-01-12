Maldives row: With ₹55K cancellation fee, Reddit user in turmoil over honeymoon trip; What should they do?
A Reddit user claimed it cost ₹55,000 to cancel a pre-booked honeymoon trip to the Maldives. Another said airline cancellation costs them about ₹35,000. Here's what other social media users suggested them to do.
Amid Maldives Vs Lakshadweep row, a Reddit user said in a post on Friday it cost them ₹55,000 to cancel a pre-booked honeymoon trip to the Maldives. "Pre-booked Maldives honeymoon trip. Costs 55k for Cancellation. Need insights," the user posted. In response, came another query.