Amid Maldives Vs Lakshadweep row, a Reddit user said in a post on Friday it cost them ₹55,000 to cancel a pre-booked honeymoon trip to the Maldives. "Pre-booked Maldives honeymoon trip. Costs 55k for Cancellation. Need insights," the user posted. In response, came another query. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are a new couple from Kerala and looking for any insight from community or couples who travelled recently to Maldives. We had pre-booked our trip to Maldives with flight ticket costing 50k (round trip) and advance hotel booking amount of 20k for upcoming days, (sic)" said another Reddit user in response to the first one.

The user added, "The airline cancellation costs us about 35k if we choose to cancel the flights and the booking amount is lost as well." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The user also raised concerns "about travel safety there (Maldives)" amid the row. They quoted travel agents as telling them that "its just personal war turned political and we must surely visit it".

However, the user maintained that they "would not want to visit a country which posts such remarks". But "on the other hand, we are loosing significant amount of money", they post added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many other Reddit user tried to provide a way out to this turmoil and suggested them to go to the Maldives any way. One by the user name 'Sharp-Progress6146' advised: "Don’t visit or stay in city for any duration (for example in Male). Basically, what I am trying to say is just go directly to the islands and not to any city from the airport. Once you are on the islands, you are basically good. You will be assigned to an Indian butler, so it will be comfortable. Avoid talking to anybody about this sensitive topic there, even if they are Indians."

Another said, "My advice will be to go and have time of your time. Do things which you have planned. And carry a bit of caution while sharing on social media , who knows a butthurt from your friend list ends up taking pot shot on you."

"Don’t cancel. Your cancellation does not help anyone," urged another. Another user said, "An hour ago I was wondering about such a situation. But yes go have fun! Congratulations!"

There was another social media user who suggested a smarter move, saying, "Beat time to go right now. Take advantage of this situation and negotiate for better prices." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many others suggested, “...don't cancel if you are not able to afford it." One user said, 'But if you're asking this, it means you can't afford to lose that money, so just go...Just go and have a good time. If you don't want to give them your business again, next time fly elsewhere. I'm sure the hotel people or locals won't bother you. In real life, people are less rude, than on anonymous internet."

Bollywood actors and some of cricket greats in India responded with calls to boycott their southern neighbour and instead book their next holidays closer to home (Lakshadweep). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tourism accounts for nearly a third of the Maldives' economy, with Indians making up the largest share of foreign arrivals.

