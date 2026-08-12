Mallika Sherawat claims Tom Cruise has a crush on her with proof, netizens call it ‘real mission impossible’

Amazon Prime Video is gearing up to bring back The Traitors India with a new season. Ahead of The Traitors India Season 2, several videos from the reality show have surfaced online. Among them, a video of Mallika Sherawat, who is one of the participants, is seen claiming that Hollywood star Tom Cruise has a crush on her.

The video has now gone viral on social media.

Mallika Sherawat on Tom Cruise In the clip, participant Aaditya Kulshreshth, popularly known as Kullu, is seen asking Mallika whether she has ever had a crush on anyone. To this, the actress replied, "Sabko mere pe hi aata hai crush. Tom Cruise ko aaya hua hai aajkal. Jhooth nahi bol rahi, mere paas phone hota toh videos dikhaati uske (Everyone ends up having a crush on me. Tom Cruise has a crush on me these days. I’m not lying, if I had my phone with me, I’d show you his videos).”

Responding to her, Kullu and Abhishek Malhan question her back, “What kind of videos is he sending? Is he sending snaps?” She responded by saying, “No, from when we were partying together. He is fabulous.”

Watch:

Netizens react Reacting to Mallika Sherawat's claims, a user wrote on X, “he real Mission: Impossible is getting us to believe this!”

“Unreal Tom Cruise Downfall,” added another.

Someone else said, “Mallika Sherawat claiming Tom Cruise has a crush on her is next level delusion. If Tom Cruise is sending her snaps then Ryan Gosling is literally texting me right now to hang out. The only Mission Impossible here is getting us to believe this story.”

One more wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Tom Cruise had a crush on her... come on Mallika this was too much, if u carry on this you'd soon become next meme material…”

Also Read | Tom Cruise shows off football skills ahead of World Cup appearance

The Traitors Season 2: Meet the contestants Set at the royal Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, The Traitors Season 2 will see 21 celebrity contestants who will be competing for the title and a hefty cash prize. This season also introduces a mysterious new character named Boo, who is described as the bearer of "Buri Khabar," adding a new layer to the game.

The celebrity line-up of the new season include Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D'souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir, and Tanya Puri.

The Traitors India Season 2 will premiere on August 13. It will be hosted by Karan Johar.

Who won The Traitors India Season 1? The first season of The Traitors India is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The debut season starred several personalities from films, television, sports, and the digital space, including Uorfi Javed, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, Raftaar, Jasmin Bhasin, Anshula Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Apoorva Mukhija, Jannat Zubair, Elnaaz Norouzi, Harsh Gujral, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Sahil Salathia, Janvi Gaur, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Sufi Motiwala.